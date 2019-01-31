Look Who Snuck a Photo with Jess Glynne By Ariel Stahler | Jan 31, 2019 @ 3:50 PM Jess Glynne stopped by Gervasi Vineyards this afternoon for a lunchtime show with Mix 94.1. JT was lucky enough to grab a photo with her! Gervasi VineyardsJess GlynneMix 94.1WHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT 1983 Throwback Photo Shows Tom Brady as GOAT Kenny’s Keys For LA To Beat New England Cavs Osman Headed Too NBA All Star Weekend Re-scheduled Games For Mercy Medical Center Classic Released Patriots Favorite to Win Super Bowl LIII Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys Team Up In Doritos Super Bowl Ad