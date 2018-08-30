Looking for a Baby Name? Here’s one – and you make Money!

Pregnant? Wanna make $11-grand? KFC is looking pay that to someone who has a baby on September 9th. Of course, there are conditions. For one, the baby must be named Harland. For another, the money is supposed to go into a college fund for the baby.

So why are they doing this? The baby naming promo is in honor of KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders’ 128th birthday. He was born on September 9th and the company wants to help move the name Harland up on the list of the most popular baby names, while honoring their founder. As for the $11-grand they’ll be donating to new baby Harland, that amount was derived from KFC’s 11 herbs and spices, naturally.