Looking for a Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Stark County? Here’s a List

CANTON, Ohio (Oct. 8, 2021) – Aultman is continuing to help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines and provide easy access for the community by holding mobile vaccine clinics in Canal Fulton, Canton, Louisville, Magnolia, Massillon, Navarre and North Canton this week. All community members who are 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine, and no registration is required. To see a list of current and upcoming clinics, visit aultman.org/vaccinate.
All COVID mobile vaccine clinics are held outdoors and may be canceled in rainy or stormy conditions. The following clinics will be held on:
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Canton Calvary Mission from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Canton Calvary
Mission is located at 1345 Gibbs Ave. NE in Canton, Ohio, 44705. Buckeye Health will
be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Schalmo Family YMCA from 9:30 a.m. – noon. The YMCA is
located at 976 Canal St. S in Canal Fulton, Ohio, 44614. Buckeye Health will be on-site
at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Louisville Public Library from 1 – 3 p.m. The library is
located at 700 Lincoln Ave. in Louisville, Ohio, 44641. Buckeye Health will be on-site at
this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Stark Library – Sandy Valley Branch from 1 – 4 p.m. The
library is located at 9754 Cleveland Ave. SE in Magnolia, Ohio, 44643.
Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Stark Community Action Agency from 9 – 11 a.m. The SCAA is
located at 1366 Market Ave. N in Canton, Ohio, 44714. Buckeye Health will be on-site at
this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Massillon Public Library from noon – 1:30 p.m. The library is
located at 208 Lincoln Way E in Massillon, Ohio, 44646. Buckeye Health will be on-site
at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Thursday, Oct. 14, at Superior Dairy – an indoor clinic will be held from 7 – 11 a.m., and
an outdoor clinic will be available from 2 – 6 p.m. Superior Dairy is located at 4719
Navarre Road SW in Canton, Ohio, 44706.
Friday, Oct. 15, at Hope Outreach Ministry from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hope Outreach
Ministry is located at 1530 Superior Ave. NE in Canton, Ohio, 44705. Buckeye Health
will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Friday, Oct. 15, at the Towpath Trail YMCA from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The YMCA is
located at 1226 Market St NE in Navarre, Ohio, 44662. Buckeye Health will be on-site at
this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Friday, Oct. 15, at the North Canton Public Library from 2 – 5 p.m. The library is located
at 185 N. Main St. in North Canton, Ohio, 44720.
Saturday, Oct. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church from 10 – 11:30 a.m. The church is
located at 3828 Cleveland Ave. SW in Canton, Ohio, 44707.
Saturday, Oct. 16, at the CommQuest Day of Hope from noon – 3 p.m. The event will be
held in Centennial Plaza, located at 330 Court Ave. NW in Canton, Ohio, 44702.