Looking for a Partner? What’s Most Important?
A group of flat iron steaks cooking on a grill over a live fire. A chef is using tongs to turn the steaks.
A new survey asked people what qualities they look for in a potential partner . . . and the number one answer was “good cook.” 63.4% of people say that’s important. Here’s the full top 10 . . .
1. Good cook, 63.4% say it’s important.
2. Trustworthy, 62.6%.
3. Makes you laugh, 57.6%.
4. Intelligent, 50.5%.
5. You respect them, 48.7%.
6. Honest, 47.7%.
7. Kind, 43.7%.
8. Similar lifestyle to you, 42.4%.
9. Similar taste in TV shows, books, and other media, 41.9%.
10. Similar hobbies as you, 40.7%.