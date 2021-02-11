Looking for a Partner? What’s Most Important?

      Weather Alert

Pam Cook
Feb 11, 2021 @ 8:01am
A new survey asked people what qualities they look for in a potential partner . . . and the number one answer was “good cook.”  63.4% of people say that’s important.  Here’s the full top 10 . . .

1.  Good cook, 63.4% say it’s important.

2.  Trustworthy, 62.6%.

3.  Makes you laugh, 57.6%.

4.  Intelligent, 50.5%.

5.  You respect them, 48.7%.

6.  Honest, 47.7%.

7.  Kind, 43.7%.

8.  Similar lifestyle to you, 42.4%.

9.  Similar taste in TV shows, books, and other media, 41.9%.

10.  Similar hobbies as you, 40.7%.

