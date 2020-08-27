Looking for Love over 50? Here’s what you should look for!
Searching for love isn’t something reserved just for young folks. In fact, a new survey finds there are plenty of older Americans still looking for “the one,” but what they’re looking for has changed over the years.
According to a study conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Because Market, Americans over the age of 50 said :
- 25% have gone on a date with a new potential partner.
- 30% would actually be willing to go on a dating show for seniors to find love.
- Half say meeting someone through a friend is the best way to find love, while 43% have tried online dating.
- 20% of those over 50 feel like they are currently in their sexual prime.
- But 40% say they are more nervous to date now than they were when they were younger.
When it comes to what folks over 50 are looking for in a mate, their criteria has certainly changed from when they were young.
- While 75% say when they were younger physical attraction was the most important thing, now 79% say kindness is most important.
- Other top qualities those 50 and over are looking for include:
- Personality (67%)
- Politeness (62%)
- Sense of humor (59%)
- Physical attractiveness (46%)
- Family values (45%)
- Relationship with family (42%)
- Amount of income (29%)
- When they were younger, after physical attractiveness, the most important qualities were:
- Personality (60%)
- Kindness (53%)
- Sense of humor (50%)
- Politeness (43%)
- Physical fitness (33%)
- Family values (26%)
Source: SWNS Digital