Looking for Some Cool Vinyl? Want to help Wishes Can Happen? Here’s How!

Time to shop for vinyl and help a great cause!

● Dates: This Friday July 22nd & Saturday July 23rd

● Hours: Noon to 6pm

● Where: The WHBC garage on 6th street – our address is 550 Market Avenue South (at the corner of 6th Street)

● Cost: Cash only

● Price range: $1, $5, $10, $20, $25, any higher TBD

● Why: To add to the Wishes Can Happen coffers who are celebrating 40 years of operation in 2022. All record sale proceeds go directly to Wishes Can Happen and will be presented at the Aultcare Wish-a-thon on August 11th and 12th. .

● Features: Various genres of music (rock, folk, male and female soloists, comedy, classical, country, Christmas [“get ‘em for the holidays”], soundtracks, musicals, compilations, oddities, etc.)

● Features: various vinyl box sets and mystery sets!

Some records came in with their record jacket destroyed. The jacket did its job but didn’t make it. However, the records themselves were in fine shape and still deserve to be

played so mystery record six packs were assembled as a chance for some random discovery. All were hand cleaned, resleeved and placed into open ended plastic sleeves. They can be quite varied, ranging from the Yardbirds to Lionel Ritchie to Zeppelin to Dean martin and beyond. You don’t know what you might find. They will be priced at $10 each.

● Features: Various 45rpm records will be available to pick through although they will not have been organized in the same manner the 33 1⁄3 rpm records will be.

Priced at 4 for $1.

● Note: Cash donations also accepted.

It really is less about your record collection than it is about granting Wishes to kids in need of them. So now is your chance to buy that stupid album cover, find music for your cocktail hour, take a chance on a new artist you’ve never heard of, spin all vinyl this year for Christmas; there all kinds of possibilities for discovery and all for a great cause.