Looking forward to Amazon Prime Day? It’s coming up!
Amazon Prime Day Dates Have Been Revealed – Shoppers can start counting down to Amazon Prime Day!
It’s just three weeks away. The annual sale will be held June 21st and 22nd. That’s the earliest start ever after last year’s event was delayed to October due to the pandemic.
But the tech giant is actually kicking things this week with a new promotion to support small businesses. Prime members who spend ten-bucks on items from 300-thousand-plus sellers will get a ten-dollar credit to use during the sale.
Current Prime members can take advantage of early sales and exclusive offers leading up to Prime Day.