Lorain Man Accused of Pistol Whipping Mother of His Children

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old man with a Lorain Ohio address was arrested in Canton on Wednesday.

He’s charged with felonious assault and abduction for beating the mother of his children in the face with a gun, as well as forcibly driving her to another location at gunpoint.

Canton police say the incidents happened last weekend.

Allen Tate was arrested at a house in the 1000 block of Camden Avenue SW near 11th Street in Canton on Wednesday.

He’s being arraigned Friday morning.