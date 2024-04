CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire at a vacant house being remodeled in Canton early on Thursday.

The two-and-a-half story home was heavily damaged.

The house on Sherlock Place NE in the Gibbs Elementary School neighborhood.

The Canton Fire Department says flames were shooting from the attic windows when they arrived.

Damage is estimated at $27,000.

There’s no cause there.

No injuries reported.