Lots of Legalities When It Comes to Remodeling Stark Jail

Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Who do you call first when you need to build or remodel a jail?

A lawyer.

Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith says that’s how it works with jail construction.

And they do want to do it right when it comes to renovating the two older sections of the Canton jail that date back to 1964.

Commissioners agreed to kick the renovation discussions up when they learned about electrical and plumbing issues in the Route 62 building.

The project could take four years to complete.

They promise not to go to taxpayers.