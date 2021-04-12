Lots of Paving Projects for 2021 ODOT Construction Season
ODOT Stark County construction map. (ODOT District 4)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Paving projects.
They’re the bread-and-butter work of ODOT, and there are a number of new projects this construction season.
One of them is the entire Alliance Bypass from State Street to Route 225.
There are two different projects totaling $8 million which won’t start until the end of the season.
There’s also a $4.4 million project selling next month which will mean a smoother ride on 30 from Richwood Drive in Massillon all the way to the Wayne County line by fall.
One of them includes removal of the 225 bridge over what would have been the extension of the bypass.