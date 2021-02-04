Lots of Super Stuff here!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Official attendance figures expected for Super Bowl 55 were released by the league earlier this week and those numbers are 25,000 fans in the stands along with another 30,000 cutouts.
- Super Bowl LV kicks of this Sunday at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.
- This year, a 30-second commercial will cost advertisers $5.5-million. On the average, you’ll see 70 commercials during the game. That’s 45-total minutes of ad time.
- For the first time, there’ll be no commercial from Budweiser. At least, not a fun one. Instead, they’ll have a vaccine awareness PSA in conjunction with the Ad Council.
- This will be Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl start, and he’s won six of them. At 43, he’s also the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl…breaking his own record from two years ago.
- Going into this year’s game, the NFC/NFL and the AFC/AFL franchises have each won 27 times.
- Only 20 teams have won a Super Bowl, eight teams have played in at least one and lost, and four teams have never been to one.
- The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six Super Bowls…more than any other team.
- The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos have each lost five Super Bowls…more than any other team.
- Sarah Thomas will be the Down Judge in Super Bowl LV, making her the first woman to ever officiate a Super Bowl.
- An estimated $500-million in “legal” bets will be place this year. That’s up from $200-million last year.
- 6-million of adults have plans to watch the Super Bowl, but only 28% of them plan on doing it at a party or in a bar.
Drew Brees turned 42 last month and still hasn’t officially retired from the NFL. They’re saying he will make it official in the next week or so. Brees reportedly signed with NBC Sports as a potential replacement for Chris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football.”
Rapper Cardi B She joins Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in her latest Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats. It’s a spin off of their iconic roles from “Waynes World.” Would you watch now online or wait for it during the game?
Here’s a list of the Healthiest Fruits And Veggies To Add To Your Diet…On second thought, it’s Super Bowl week. shouldn’t we talk about 7 layer dip instead? Here are the 7 layers.
- Refried beans
- Sour cream
- Salsa
- Cheese
- Guacamole
- Green onions
- Black olives or tomatoes
The wagers continue to pour in for Super Bowl LV. So far, the biggest bet has been $2.3-million by someone who truly believes Tom Brady will win his seventh Super Bowl ring. On the Chiefs’ side, the biggest wager just went down, with someone placing $520K on Kansas City at -3.
Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing on their home turf, the NFL is doing what they can to keep the game as neutral as possible. That includes shutting down the cannons that fire off every time the Bucs score a touchdown. The Buccaneers’ organization says they understand why the NFL wants it that way, but still look forward to “showcasing part of the team’s tradition while working within the league’s guidelines.”
Today in Sports History
1932 – The first Winter Olympics in the United States opened at Lake Placid, NY. The games were opened by New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt.
1969 – John Madden was named the head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. Madden (84) net worth is $200million.
1993 – The Boston Celtics retired Larry Bird’s #33.
1997 – A civil jury in California found O.J. Simpson liable in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Goldman’s parents were awarded $8.5 million in compensatory damages.
2001 – Jimmy Buffet was ordered by NBA referee Joe Forte to give up his courtside seat due to the use of profanity. After a several-minute delay, the game between the Miami Heat and the visiting New York Knicks continued.
Today in Music/pop culture history
1977 – “American Bandstand” celebrated its 25th anniversary with an ABC-TV special hosted by Dick Clark. Bandstand was on tv for 37 years ending in 1989.
1996 – Rob Pilatus, formerly of Milli-Vanilli, was hospitalized when he was hit over the head with a baseball bat in Hollywood. Pilatus was attempting to steal a car. The owner was the person who hit him.
Celebrating Birthdays
Rocker, Alice Cooper – 73
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor – 62
Boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya is 48
“The Golden Boy,” De La Hoya won a gold medal at the Barcelona Olympic Games shortly after graduating from High School) (FAST FACTS: De La Hoya has defeated 17 world champions and has won ten world titles in six different weight classes. He has also generated more money than any other boxer in the history of the sport, an estimated to about roughly over $700-million pay-per-view income.)