Ohio Lottery officials draw the winning random numbers toed to entrants in the Ohio Vax a Millions drawing. (Ohio Lottery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Lottery is at “full service” once again.

Cashing services that were suspended a month ago are now back online.

What led to all the problems was what the lottery called a “cyber security issue” on Christmas Eve.

Customers and retailers had been advised to monitor their credit reports and bank statements, though the lottery did not say that sensitive data had been breached.