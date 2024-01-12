News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Lottery Warns of Potential Leak of Financial Info

By Jim Michaels
January 12, 2024 4:50AM EST
Courtesy Ohio Lottery Commission.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – Following that cybersecurity incident last month, the Ohio Lottery says there’s also been a potential leak of customer and retailer financial information.

The lottery is advising customers and retailers to keep an eye on their bank statements and monitor credit reports, out of an abundance of caution.

They did not say whether or not sensitive data was breached.

They say lottery games are still safe to play.

That cyber attack on Christmas Eve caused major problems, but mobile cashing has been restored.

However super retailer locations that cash those bigger prizes of $600 or more still cannot do so.

