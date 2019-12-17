Louisville Leopards Have Their New Football Coach
Louisville High School Athletic Director Terrie Horn announced today the hiring of Troy Davis as the new head football coach of the Louisville Leopards.
He has 24 years of coaching experience, most recently he was the defensive coordinator of the Leopards, and as an assistant under Vince Kehres at Mount Union.
Coach Davis played his high school football for Louisville, then later at Malone University and Gannon University.
When asked why he wants to be the next head coach of the Leopards, Davis stated, “It is my hope to build the student-athletes of Louisville High School into young adults, ready to excel in all they do.”