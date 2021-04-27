Louisville Man Dies in Portage County Crash
A 32-year old Louisville man is dead after a three vehicle crash on Alliance Road just south of State Route 14 in Portage County last night.
Ohio Highway Patrol officials say Milton Hershberger was driving north on Alliance Road at a high rate of speed. His car struck the rear of a pick up truck and went left of center into the path of another vehicle. The driver of the pick up and his passengers were not hurt. The driver of the car that Herberger struck head on was a 53-year old Akron man. He recieved only minor injuries. The crash is under investigation and alcohol does NOT appear to be a factor.