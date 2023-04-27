Louisville Man Enters Plea in Wrong Way Route 30 Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Louisville man will be sentenced in June to perhaps four to six years in prison for the July 2022 wrong way, DUI traffic death of a Wayne County man.

Franco Guidone this week entered guilty pleas to charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 65-year-old Douglas Fahrni.

Guidone drove across the median on Route 30 and into the opposing westbound lanes of traffic, killing the Apple Creek man.

That accident occurred in Tuscarawas Township.