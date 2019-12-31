Louisville Man Gets 37 Years in July Standoff with Police
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A middle-aged Louisville man could be 84-years-old by the time he gets out of prison.
Adam Dewalt was sentenced to 37 years in prison Monday for firing 180 shots from his home back in July, hitting nearby houses and vehicles.
He was also firing at police.
No one was hurt.
Dewalt was found guilty of felonious assault and other charges at trial earlier this month.
He fired the weapons from inside his home on Opal Street.