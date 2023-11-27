News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Louisville Man Killed in Friday Crash Involving Semi

By Jim Michaels
November 27, 2023 4:55AM EST
NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Louisville man was killed Friday in a semi-passenger car crash at Route 62 and California Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township.

Christopher Brogan was taken to the hospital and died seven hours later.

The State Highway Patrol says Brogan’s compact car and the commercial vehicle entered the intersection at the same time.

The car ended up in the Route 62 median.

The truck driver was not injured.

The patrol continues investigating.

The intersection was closed for four hours.

