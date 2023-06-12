Louisville Man Sentenced in Wrong Way Route 30 Traffic Death

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Louisville man will do four to six years in prison in the wrong-way traffic death of a Wayne County man last July.

Franco Guidone was sentenced last week after entering a no contest plea to an aggravated vehicular homicide charge in April.

He has an opportunity for early release in three years.

The State Highway Patrol says Guidone was under the influence of alcohol while driving east in the westbound lanes of Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

He hit a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek head-on.