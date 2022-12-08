Louisville Man with Court Date in July Fatal Wrong Way Crash

Steps to Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville man is being arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide charges on Friday in the July traffic death of an Apple Creek man.

30-year-old Franco Guidone was indicted by a session of the Stark County grand jury.

The state patrol says he was driving the wrong way on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township when his subcompact SUV hit a car driven by 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni head-on.

Troopers say Guidone was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time.