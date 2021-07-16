Louisville Teen Succumbs to Injuries in Tuesday Crash
James
Jul 16, 2021 @ 4:52am
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville teen has died as the result of a two-car accident Tuesday night, about a mile or so from that quadruple fatal wreck.
17-year-old Thomas Warner died from his injuries on Thursday.
He was seriously hurt when the state patrol says he drove into the intersection of Georgetown Street and Paris Avenue SE on the Washington/Paris Township line.
He traveled into the path of a pickup truck.
His car went off the road and hit a tree.