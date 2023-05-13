News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Louisville Teen to be Sentenced on Murder Conviction

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2023 9:49AM EDT
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County teen will be back in common pleas court later this month for sentencing on a murder conviction.

17-year-old Marissa Smith of Louisville was found guilty Friday of killing 22-year-old Michael Morris Jr of Alliance at Louisville’s Wildwood Park back in September.

Smith reportedly broke into sobbing when the jury announced its verdict.

She could get 15 years to life.

The jury deliberated for three hours over two days.

Smith was involved in a fight among teenagers and Morris when police say she grabbed a friend’s knife and stabbed the victim.

