Louisville to Host the “Moving Wall” Vietnam Memorial Replica

Rhonda Griffin, Executive Director, Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Patricia Fallot joined Gary Rivers Wednesday morning for a conversation about their upcoming What Moves Our Freedoms Events September 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 2018

The Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce and The Louisville Constitution Day Committee have partnered to bring The Moving Wall ™, (Vietnam Memorial replica) to our community in honor of our First Responders, Active Duty Military, and Veterans.

This event is being hosted by Barley’s Event Center located at 6461 Easton St. N.E. Louisville, OH. 44641

