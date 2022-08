Louisville, Villages Seeing Mosquito Spraying

Canton City Public Health

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Louisville and some of the villages in Stark County are seeing mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department this week.

Here’s the schedule:

MONDAY 8/8/2022

VILLAGE OF NAVARRE

VILLAGE OF HILLS & DALES

TUESDAY 8/9/2022

VILLAGE OF BEACH CITY

VILLAGE OF BREWSTER

WEDNESDAY 8/10/2022

CITY OF LOUISVILLE

NORTH BOUNDARY: ROUTE 153

SOUTH BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

EAST BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

WEST BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

THURSDAY 8/11/2022

CITY OF LOUISVILLE

NORTH BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

SOUTH BOUNDARY: ROUTE 153

EAST BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

WEST BOUNDARY: CITY LIMITS

***NOTICE***

▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.

▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE

POSTPONED.

▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.

▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR

HIVES.