Lower Bond Rejected for Woman Accused in Pizza Delivery Murder from Decade Ago

By Jim Michaels
December 9, 2022 4:18AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A judge has refused to lower bond for the Rittman woman awaiting retrial for the killing of a Jackson Township woman in the pizza delivery murder case.

Erica Stefanko remains jailed on a million dollars bond.

She was convicted and sentenced for the 2012 slaying of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs, but the 9th District Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in July.

Stefanko lured Biggs to her death by ordering a pizza for delivery.

Her ex-husband Chad Cobb is doing time for the actual killing.

