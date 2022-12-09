Lower Bond Rejected for Woman Accused in Pizza Delivery Murder from Decade Ago
December 9, 2022 4:18AM EST
(Jesse Naul)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A judge has refused to lower bond for the Rittman woman awaiting retrial for the killing of a Jackson Township woman in the pizza delivery murder case.
Erica Stefanko remains jailed on a million dollars bond.
She was convicted and sentenced for the 2012 slaying of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs, but the 9th District Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in July.
Stefanko lured Biggs to her death by ordering a pizza for delivery.
Her ex-husband Chad Cobb is doing time for the actual killing.