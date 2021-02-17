Lowest Temps of Season, AAA Says Your Car Battery is Feeling It
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a cold one Wednesday morning.
The low at the 1480 WHBC studios in downtown Canton was seven degrees.
It’s taxing on your car battery, especially if it’s at least three years old.
And heated seats and steering wheels and other equipment don’t help!
AAA says they’re answering 30- to 40-percent more calls for dead batteries.
They say you also need to take the car out on the open road for at least 15 to 20 minutes so the battery can charge fully.