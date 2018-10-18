Lt Governor Candidates on Gary Rivers Show
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 2:36 PM

Both the Republican and Democratic Candidates for Lt. Governor were set to appear on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

Jon Husted was up first — The current Secretary of State spoke about absentee ballots and early voting —and shared his thoughts on the upcoming election.  Gary passed along a message from Jon’s wife, Tina, whom he interviewed on Wednesday.

Later in the program, Gary spoke with Betty Sutton. Sutton is scheduled to be on Canton Thursday afternoon at a joint event with Canton’s State Representative, Tom West.

Details here:

 

