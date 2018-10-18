Lt Governor Candidates on Gary Rivers Show

Both the Republican and Democratic Candidates for Lt. Governor were set to appear on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

Jon Husted was up first — The current Secretary of State spoke about absentee ballots and early voting —and shared his thoughts on the upcoming election. Gary passed along a message from Jon’s wife, Tina, whom he interviewed on Wednesday.

Later in the program, Gary spoke with Betty Sutton. Sutton is scheduled to be on Canton Thursday afternoon at a joint event with Canton’s State Representative, Tom West.

