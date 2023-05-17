Lucas Assistant Prosecutor Confirms Canton Teen Charged in Toledo-Area Killing

Courtesy of the US Marshal Service

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s clarifying information about the missing Canton teenager located in Mexico just over a week ago with a 33-year-old Toledo man.

An assistant prosecutor says 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones is charged with juvenile aggravated murder in the death of that Toledo man’s mother, 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

Coones is now in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township where she has been arraigned on local obstruction charges.

The cause and manner of Jones’s death remain a mystery.

No body has been found.