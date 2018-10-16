Lucy the Wonder Dog Loves The Kenny & JT Show By Ariel Stahler | Oct 16, 2018 @ 3:09 PM JT’s Lucy the Wonder Dog lives in luxury! She has the TV on, but she only gets her sports news from her daddy. She is chillin’ with The Kenny & JT Show on 1480 WHBC. The Kenny & JT ShowWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kenny Peterson Visits Kenny & JT Bosa’s Season Over At Ohio State OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Cavs And Nance Make It Official, Sign Four Year Extension Reports Say Cavs Sign Nance To Extension Ken’s Stark County High School football Top Ten