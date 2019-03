***FILE PHOTO*** LUKE PERRY DEAD AT 52 Luke Perry at "Riverdale" Screening and Conversation presentted by the Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills, CA 04-27-17 David Edwards/DailyCeleb/MediaPunch /IPX

Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52. Officials say he never recovered from the massive stroke he suffered last Wednesday. A spokesman says he was surrounded by his children, his fiance, his ex-wife and his parents and siblings when he passed. There were also other close family and friends there.

The TV icon and heartthrob rose to fame on Beverly Hills 90210.