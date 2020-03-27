      Breaking News
Friday Recap: State Relief Package Signed, Surge Coming in Two Weeks

Lunch Time: The Letter F

Jon Bozeka
Mar 27, 2020 @ 4:32pm

What things stand out to you with the letter F? Noah and Jon express their thoughts! Watch below!

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon