LWV Canton Hosts Issue 2 Forum Thursday Evening

Courtesy League of Women Voters of the Canton Area

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The League of Women Voters of the Canton Area is hosting several forums on critical issues that are on the Fall ballot.

And it starts Thursday night with Issue 2, which, if passed. would allow sales of recreational marijuana in Ohio.

Several experts from both sides of the issue will be there.

Former longtime Canton Law Director Joe Martuccio will moderate the discussion.

It’s a forum, not a debate.

It’s at 6:30 Thursday night at Trinity United Church of Christ at the corner of Fulton Road and Blackburn Road NW in Plain Township.

Registration is not required.