No Lottery Magic For Cavs This Year, Orlando Wins 1st Pick

Kenny Roda
May 18, 2022 @ 12:50am

(official NBA release)

ORLANDO WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2022 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM

 

– Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2022 Presented by State Farm –

 

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 – The Orlando Magic tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.  The Magic will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.

Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm:

  1. Orlando
  2. Oklahoma City
  3. Houston
  4. Sacramento
  5. Detroit
  6. Indiana
  7. Portland
  8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio
  10. Washington
  11. New York
  12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
  13. Charlotte
  14. Cleveland

Below is the order for the remainder of the first round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

  1. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
  2. Atlanta
  3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
  4. Chicago
  5. Minnesota
  6. San Antonio (from Toronto)
  7. Denver
  8. Memphis (from Utah)
  9. Philadelphia[1]
  10. Milwaukee
  11. San Antonio (from Boston)
  12. Dallas
  13. Miami
  14. Golden State
  15. Memphis
  16. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

[1] This pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn

Below is the order for the second round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:

  1. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
  2. Orlando
  3. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)
  4. Oklahoma City
  5. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
  6. Portland
  7. Sacramento
  8. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
  9. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
  10. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
  11. New Orleans
  12. New York
  13. LA Clippers
  14. Atlanta
  15. Charlotte
  16. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
  17. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
  18. Minnesota
  19. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
  20. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
  21. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
  22. New Orleans (from Utah)
  23. Boston

—        Milwaukee (forfeited)

—        Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

  1. Washington (from Dallas)
  2. Golden State
  3. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
  4. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
  5. Indiana (from Phoenix)

