No Lottery Magic For Cavs This Year, Orlando Wins 1st Pick
(official NBA release)
ORLANDO WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2022 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM
– Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2022 Presented by State Farm –
CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 – The Orlando Magic tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Magic will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.
Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2022 presented by State Farm:
- Orlando
- Oklahoma City
- Houston
- Sacramento
- Detroit
- Indiana
- Portland
- New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
- San Antonio
- Washington
- New York
- Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
- Charlotte
- Cleveland
Below is the order for the remainder of the first round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
- Charlotte (from New Orleans)
- Atlanta
- Houston (from Brooklyn)
- Chicago
- Minnesota
- San Antonio (from Toronto)
- Denver
- Memphis (from Utah)
- Philadelphia[1]
- Milwaukee
- San Antonio (from Boston)
- Dallas
- Miami
- Golden State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
[1] This pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn
Below is the order for the second round of NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm:
- Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
- Orlando
- Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)
- Oklahoma City
- Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
- Portland
- Sacramento
- San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
- Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
- Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
- New Orleans
- New York
- LA Clippers
- Atlanta
- Charlotte
- Detroit (from Brooklyn)
- Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
- Minnesota
- Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
- Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
- Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
- New Orleans (from Utah)
- Boston
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
- Washington (from Dallas)
- Golden State
- Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
- Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
- Indiana (from Phoenix)