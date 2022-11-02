‘Magnetic’ Vaccine Doctor under State Investigation

In this June 8, 2021, photo provided by the The Ohio Channel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks at a Ohio House Health Committee in Columbus, Ohio. The Cleveland-based osteopathic doctor testified that COVID-19 vaccines cause magnetism. “They can put a key on their forehead; it sticks,” said Tenpenny. (The Ohio Channel via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland-area doctor who claimed that the COVID vaccine causes a person to become magnetic is now under investigation by the Ohio Medical Board.

The reason for the probe into Dr Sherri Tenpenney is not known.

But the board tells the doctor in a letter of the range of punishments including possible license revocation.

The doctor had testified to state legislators about her unfounded vaccine beliefs.