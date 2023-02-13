Mahomes And Chiefs Super Again

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chiefs offense kicked it into high gear in the second half and then Harrison Butker kicked it through the uprights from 27 yards out with :08 seconds left in the game to lift K.C. to a 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Patrick Mahomes, who rallied Kansas City from a 10 point halftime deficit, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player as he threw for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards despite his high ankle sprain.

The Chiefs outscored the Birds 24 to 11 in the second half.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts ran for 70 yards and 3 td’s and threw for another 304 yards and a score in a losing effort.

For K.C., it’s their second Super Bowl victory in the last 4 years.

The Chiefs have already been named the favorites by the oddsmakers to win next year’s Super Bowl at 5 1/2 to 1 odds.

The Browns are listed at 45 to 1 odds to win Super Bowl 58.