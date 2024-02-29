Mahoning Man Enters Plea in Carroll Triple Fatal Accident

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Beloit man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges in an accident last April that killed three people including a teenage brother and sister.

55-year-old Douglas Mackey will be sentenced in about a month.

Carroll County prosecutors say Mackey was driving an unsafe vehicle on Route 542 in the Atwood Lake area when he drove left of center and hit another vehicle.

That accident killed 60-year-old driver Randy Simmons of East Liverpool and Kenneth and Tina Shetler from Hammondsville.

Mackey’s pickup truck owned by another party had a bad left front tire.

Prosecutors had said there was no recklessness or impairment to support a felony charge.