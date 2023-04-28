Mahoning Man Faces Charges in Traffic Death of Massillon Woman

LISBON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old Mahoning County man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the Columbiana County traffic death of a Massillon woman back in September.

Court papers indicate Lowell Horst of Canfield will go before a judge in Lisbon next Thursday for his arraignment.

The state patrol says Horst went left of center on Route 172 near Hanoverton, killing 81-year-old Mary Coss of Massillon.

Her husband was badly injured.