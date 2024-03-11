Mahoning Man Given 3 Years in Death of Jackson Couple

LISBON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old man with a Canfield address will serve three years in prison for a September 2022 crash.

That accident contributed contributed to the deaths of a Jackson Township couple.

Lowell Horst was convicted by a Columbiana County jury of aggravated vehicular homicide.

He told troopers he was watching sports on his phone before the accident, and that was admitted at trial.

His driver’s license will also be suspended for 15 years

He was driving on Route 172 just across the Stark/Columbiana County line when he went left of center, killing 81-year-old Mary Coss.

83-year-old Leslie Coss was badly injured and died four months later.