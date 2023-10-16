Main Roads in Alliance to See New Pavement Next Year
October 16, 2023 8:13AM EDT
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the bumpier portions of both East State Street and Union Avenue in Alliance will be repaved by ODOT next Summer.
Both are state routes.
The entire one-mile stretch of East State in the city as well as portions of Union will be done.
ODOT says the $2.1 million project will sell to a contractor in the Spring and be finished by Fall.
East State hasn’t seen new pavement in 16 years.