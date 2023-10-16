Main Roads in Alliance to See New Pavement Next Year

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the bumpier portions of both East State Street and Union Avenue in Alliance will be repaved by ODOT next Summer.

Both are state routes.

The entire one-mile stretch of East State in the city as well as portions of Union will be done.

ODOT says the $2.1 million project will sell to a contractor in the Spring and be finished by Fall.

East State hasn’t seen new pavement in 16 years.