Major Construction Project set for State Route 800 between Dover and Stark County
Courtesy ODOT
Tuscarawas County: Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the first of several closures will begin north of Dover on SR 800 as part of the construction for the ongoing major rehabilitation project between Dover and the Stark County line. The closures are necessary for the contractor to remove the existing concrete pavement from several sections of SR 800 and replace it with asphalt pavement.
Below you will find a detailed map and list of locations with corresponding dates for the upcoming closures between June 1 and August 15, 2021.