Major Highway Ramp Closing

(WHBc) – A significant ramp closure to be aware of if you’re heading to downtown Akron over the next few weeks.

Beginning on Monday, April 22nd, the ramp from I-76 westbound to Broadway Street (downtown Akron) will be closed through Monday, May 6th.

The closure is necessary to give crews room to do pavement reconstruction.

Workers will be tying in the new ramp with the South Broadway and East Thornton Street intersection.

The detour will be I-76 westbound to Dart Avenue to Thornton Street to Main Street.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Justin Chesnic was on with Canton’s Morning News with his Orange Barrel Update, which you can watch below.