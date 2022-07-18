News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 9:00am

Major League Baseball Considering Big Changes

By News Desk
July 18, 2022 3:32PM EDT
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts.

A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2 hours, 37 minutes from 3 hours, 4 minutes at a similar point for non-clock games last year.

The average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3 hours, 13 minutes in 2020 before dropping to 3 hours, 2 minutes so far this season.

An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions.

Limited use of robot plate umpires is possible as early as 202

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire