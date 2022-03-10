Major League Baseball Is Back
ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan is reporting that the Major League owners and the Players Association have come to an agreement to end the Major League Baseball lockout after 99 days.
Jeff Passan on ESPN.com – Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality. Players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow. Opening Day is expected to be April 7, as ESPN’s Jesse Rogers first reported.
Here’s a more complete story from ESPN.com o the new deal – https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33399466