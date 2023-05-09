Major ODOT Bridge Project on Route 8 Begins Soon

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are already a couple of major freeway projects underway in Akron and Summit County.

Here’s another one coming soon to Akron.

The Route 8 High Level Bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley will be replaced over a six-year period, with the project at nearly $160 million.

Work could start in July with construction of one new bridge as traffic is maintained on the current one.

So for the first part of the project there’s very little traffic impact.

ODOT says three lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times.