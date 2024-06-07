Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has tied its previous record for tornadoes in a calendar year at 62.

Four more tornadoes have been confirmed Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour touched down in Frazeysburg in Muskingum County, north of Zanesville.

Several people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

Roofs were torn off several homes and a convenience store.

Weaker EF-0 twisters also popped up in the Mount Vernon area, and in Delaware and Licking Counties near Columbus.

There were also 62 tornadoes in 1992, but that was for the entire year.