Make your own Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizer sits on a table during a staff meetings Trizcom Public Relations in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company's productivity. Some owners are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they're trying to get clients' work done. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
- As people concerned about the coronavirus continue snatching up hand sanitizer, retail outlets have been having a difficult time keeping their shelves stocked with the germ-killing hand solution. But there’s no need to worry; experts say homemade hand sanitizer is every bit as effective as store-bought versions.
- The active ingredient in hand sanitizer is something most people already have in their bathrooms: rubbing alcohol, says Dr. David Agus. Combine 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. Adding several drops of essential oil will make it smell better, but it’s not necessary, Agus says. Then mix it up and it’s ready.
- While hand sanitizer doesn’t kill all viruses, it’s been proven to be effective against the coronavirus, Agus says.