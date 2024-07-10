Making it Safer for Kids Walking to 3 Canton City Schools

Rudy McCarley, left, walks his daughter Zarina to the Morris Street Elementary School, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012 in Danbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODOT Safe Routes to School program provides $5 million annually for projects that make walking to school in the state that much easier.

And the city of Canton has capitalized.

The city is getting the maximum grant of $500,000 to upgrade crosswalks, sidewalks and flashers within two miles of Gibbs and Youtz Elementary and Crenshaw Middle Schools.

The projects will be done in 2027.

