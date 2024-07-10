News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Making it Safer for Kids Walking to 3 Canton City Schools

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Share
Making it Safer for Kids Walking to 3 Canton City Schools
Rudy McCarley, left, walks his daughter Zarina to the Morris Street Elementary School, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012 in Danbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODOT Safe Routes to School program provides $5 million annually for projects that make walking to school in the state that much easier.

And the city of Canton has capitalized.

The city is getting the maximum grant of $500,000 to upgrade crosswalks, sidewalks and flashers within two miles of Gibbs and Youtz Elementary and Crenshaw Middle Schools.

The projects will be done in 2027.

Good timing, since you’re hearing and seeing “back to school” advertising already.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Plain Man Accused of Child Rapes Over 13-Year Period
3

SCSO Leading Death Investigation of Raychel Sheridan
4

UPDATE: Missing Woman's Body Found, Boyfriend Jailed
5

Case of Man Charged in Son's Killing Moves to Grand Jury