Making it Safer for Kids Walking to 3 Canton City Schools
July 10, 2024 8:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODOT Safe Routes to School program provides $5 million annually for projects that make walking to school in the state that much easier.
And the city of Canton has capitalized.
The city is getting the maximum grant of $500,000 to upgrade crosswalks, sidewalks and flashers within two miles of Gibbs and Youtz Elementary and Crenshaw Middle Schools.
The projects will be done in 2027.
Good timing, since you’re hearing and seeing “back to school” advertising already.