Malik on His Win: ‘People Responding to Vision’
May 4, 2023 7:12AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – He looks to be the next mayor of Akron in a race that was supposed to be close.
Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik garnered 43-percent of the vote in a crowded field for the Democratic nomination.
Malik believes people were behind his vision of what the city can be.
The 32-year-old would be the youngest-ever mayor of Akron, and its first leader of color.
Only a write-in campaign could produce any opposition in November.