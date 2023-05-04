Malik on His Win: ‘People Responding to Vision’

FILE – Then-Akron, Ohio mayoral candidate Shammas Malik listens to speakers during a protest meeting at the First Congregational Church in Akron, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Protests continue after a grand jury decision Monday not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – He looks to be the next mayor of Akron in a race that was supposed to be close.

Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik garnered 43-percent of the vote in a crowded field for the Democratic nomination.

Malik believes people were behind his vision of what the city can be.

The 32-year-old would be the youngest-ever mayor of Akron, and its first leader of color.

Only a write-in campaign could produce any opposition in November.