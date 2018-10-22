Mall-O-Ween?
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 22, 2018 @ 1:16 PM

Jennifer Grisez, with the Belden Village Mall spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about that venue’s Halloween offering for children.  They, along with the Stark Library are presenting Mall-O-Ween on Thursday, October 25 from 4 – 6 pm.

Parents are invited to bring their young ghouls, goblins and ghosts for some indoor Halloween fun. There are  FREE photos at Center Court, and trick-or-treating at participating retailers.  Trick-or-treat bags and a visit by the Bookmobile will be provided by Stark Library.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fieldcrest To Host Annual Glow This Weekend Hypnotist on Gary Rivers Show Another Dumb Marketing Idea That Will Probably Sell Millions Lt Governor Candidates on Gary Rivers Show MegaSaurus And Other Seasonal Events This Weekend Lake Student’s Service Project Provides Supplies to Haiti