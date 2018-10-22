Jennifer Grisez, with the Belden Village Mall spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about that venue’s Halloween offering for children. They, along with the Stark Library are presenting Mall-O-Ween on Thursday, October 25 from 4 – 6 pm.

Parents are invited to bring their young ghouls, goblins and ghosts for some indoor Halloween fun. There are FREE photos at Center Court, and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. Trick-or-treat bags and a visit by the Bookmobile will be provided by Stark Library.